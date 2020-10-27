Pakistan has no ambassador in France: NA passes resolution for recalling Pak envoy from Paris

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly has asked the government through its unanimous resolution that Pakistan should recall its ambassador in France under protest against blasphemy by French president. Interestingly, Pakistan has no ambassador posted in Paris as its ambassador Moin-ul-Haq has left France three months ago when he was transferred and posted as ambassador to China. Since then Pakistan has no envoy in French capital as the Foreign Office did not designating his replacement. A number of senior diplomats are waiting for their posting, but the Foreign Office hasn’t designated ambassador for France and some other vacant slots. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who was among the movers of the resolution in the National Assembly on Monday evening, is aware of the fact that Pakistan embassy in France is without an ambassador but he didn’t oblige the house by passing on the information amid heat of discussion regarding the situation. Well placed sources told The News Monday here that currently Muhammad Amjad Aziz Qazi who is deputy head of mission in Paris embassy is looking after the affairs of the mission being the senior most diplomat posted in Paris. The resolution didn’t speak of expulsion of French ambassador posted in Islamabad as this step

could represent harsh reaction.