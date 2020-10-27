S Arabia to welcome foreign pilgrims for Umrah beginning Nov 1

MAKKAH: Foreign pilgrims will now be able to visit Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, as the kingdom further lifts travel restrictions that had been put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to Saudi Gazette, pilgrims aged between 18 and 50 will be allowed to enter the kingdom from abroad to perform Umrah, effective from November 1 (Rabi ul Awwal 15). The pilgrims must quarantine for three days upon their arrival in the Kingdom, according to the precautionary measures and preventive protocols issued by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Saudi Gazette has learned from ministry sources that all Umrah companies and establishments must adhere to the ministry’s regulations and controls regulating the reception of pilgrims from outside the kingdom.

The publication, citing regulations, reported that pilgrims must carry a PCR medical test certificate clearing them of coronavirus. The certificate must be issued by a reliable laboratory and must not be more than 72 hours old from the time the sample was taken to the time of departure to Saudi Arabia.