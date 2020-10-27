‘Development activities along Indus detrimental for freshwater dolphins’

KARACHI: To monitor the migration pattern, movement and behaviour of the Indus River dolphin, the WWF-Pakistan in collaboration with the Sindh Wildlife Department and the Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department has planned to place satellite tags on three dolphins in the near future.

The first Indus River dolphin was tagged in 2009, which provided valuable information about the species and demonstrated scientifically that dolphins could pass upstream and downstream of the Sukkur barrage.

The planned tagging will also help generate information about the impact of seasonal variation, changes in freshwater flows and quality of the water. This was stated by the WWF-Pakistan in a press release issued on World River Dolphin Day 2020.

Classified as endangered, the Indus River dolphin or blind dolphin (locally called Bhulan) is a freshwater cetacean, endemic to the Indus River system. “Although it is challenging to tag Indus dolphins due to their small dorsal fins and surfacing for just a few seconds, starting with a small number is a good idea to test how the tags work and generate valuable information about this freshwater species.

The WWF-Pakistan believes that Pakistan offers this unique tagging opportunity as dolphins are regularly rescued from canals.” Commenting on the population range and threats to the Indus River dolphin, Dr Uzma Khan, Asia Coordinator, River Dolphins River Initiative, WWF, said the Indus dolphin was found in all major rivers of Pakistan, including Sutlej, Beas, Ravi and Jhelum.

“However, infrastructure development wiped out the population in these rivers and now it is only found in the Indus River with only six to eight dolphins existing in the Beas River section in India.”

She said a decline of around 80 per cent had been witnessed in the habitat range of the Indus River dolphin due to barrages. She was of the view that canal stranding is a regular feature and on average eight dolphins become trapped in canals every year, which were then physically translocated back to the mainstream of the Indus River.

“Apart from habitat fragmentation, unsustainable and illegal fishing practices pose a threat to the population of the Indus River dolphin,” she added. According to the last survey conducted in 2017, a total of 1,816 dolphins were reported in the Indus River.

The largest population of the dolphin – 1,075 individuals – is concentrated along with a 200-km patch between Guddu and Sukkar barrages, which was declared the Indus Dolphin Reserve in 1974.

Earlier, three surveys were conducted in 2001, 2006 and 2011 in which 965, 1,410 and 1,452 dolphins were found, respectively. The WWF-Pakistan states that as a result of community engagement in dolphin conservation initiatives, partnerships and awareness campaigns, dolphin numbers have almost doubled in the last two decades.

Sharing concerns over the numerous dams planned under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor’s Indus Cascade Project, the WWF-Pakistan is of the view that dams alter river ecology, change sediment flow which impacts hydrology and flows of a river posing threats to prey species and their breeding grounds leading to the damaging habitat of river dolphins.

Moreover, the Inland Waterway Project planned to develop the Indus River for the transportation of goods through vessels can also be detrimental for the Indus dolphin population. To create awareness among local fisher and farmer communities and sensitise youth and students about the ecological significance of river dolphins, the WWF-Pakistan organised a briefing session and an awareness walk along the riverside in Ghotki district of Sindh.

“The WWF-Pakistan believes that entanglement in fishing nets, shortage of fresh water, construction of canals and barrages on the Indus River and water pollution are key threats to the Indus River dolphin.

However, community awareness and participation in rescue operations, engagement of academia and research institutes and other relevant stakeholders can play a pivotal role in the conservation of this freshwater cetacean.”