Tue Oct 27, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2020

81 hoarders, profiteers held

National

MULTAN: The special price magistrates have arrested 81 hoarders and profiteers for selling commodities at higher rates during a crackdown here. The officers arrested 33 profiteers from Multan City Tehsil, five from Sadar, 21 from Shujabad Tehsil and 22 from Jalalpur Tehsil. The accused were selling different items, including pulses, sugar and rice, at higher prices.

