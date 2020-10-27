Three dead in accident

HAFIZABAD: Three persons were killed in an accident near Vanike Tarar on Monday. Reportedly, Bashir Ahmad along with Muhammad Riaz of Ghulam Muhammadabad was on his way on a bike when their bike collided with another motorcycle near Kot Ishaq. As a result, Muhammad Riaz died on the spot while Bashir Ahmad, Umar and Bilal sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to a hospital where Bashir Ahmad and Umar also died.

FERTILISER PRICES: Growers have expressed their concern over increased prices of fertilisers. Addressing a press conference, Pakistan Kisan Board central vice president Amanullah Chattha said that the prices of oil, fertilisers and other agricultural implements had increased from Rs 3,350 to Rs 4,000 per bag, which had badly affect the production.