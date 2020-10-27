Man kills wife for ‘honour’

GUJRANWALA: A man killed his wife for ‘honour’ here in Aroop police limits, Gujranwala, on Monday. Jamil suspected the character of his wife Mah Jabin and they exchanged harsh words and Jamil hit her head with a stick, leaving her dead on the spot. Police have registered case.

anti-dengue measures: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sohail Ashraf Monday said joint efforts are needed to root out dengue menace and urged people to adopt anti-dengue measures. Addressing a meeting at his office, the DC directed the heads of different departments to boost up measures to avoid spread of dengue larvae in the district.

He also asked the health department to coordinate with other departments to start awareness campaign to educate citizens about anti-dengue measures. The DC asked health officials to personally monitor the performance of anti-dengue teams.