PTV attack case: Court reserves judgment on PMâ€™s acquittal plea

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court on Monday reserved its judgment on Prime Minister Imran Khanâ€™s acquittal plea in the PTV attack case. The court will announce the judgment on October 29.

During the hearing, the PMâ€™s lawyer submitted written arguments on the plea seeking acquittal in the PTV attack case. He said no witness has testified about his alleged involvement in the case, nor has any evidence against him came to the fore. The PTV attack case is a political one, he argued.

The counsel said there are no chances of PM Khan being convicted in the case as it is a baseless case and requested the court to exonerate him from all charges under Section 265 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The court had also reserved a verdict in November last after Prime Minister Khanâ€™s counsel Babar Awan completed his arguments. The government prosecutor, during the hearing, informed the court that the prosecution has no objection to acquittal of Imran Khan. On the question of the judge whether the prosecution will oppose the application for acquittal, the prosecutor said it was a political case with no consequences.