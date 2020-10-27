â€˜Opposition following enemyâ€™s agendaâ€™

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has stated that the manufactured association of the opposition parties is bent upon obstructing the national development adding that PDM is following the enemyâ€™s agenda.

In a statement, the chief minister emphasised that the state institutions were respectable for all because strengthening of the institutions was, in fact, strengthening of the country. The elements trying to weaken the institutions are, in fact, conspiring against the country, he added.

The chief minister asserted that those having wicked designs against the institutions would face defeat and the nation would not forgive those who levelled baseless allegations against the institutions. He made it clear that every attempt of making the institutions controversial would be foiled. He condemned the speeches of opposition leaders in the Quetta meeting. The opposition parties have totally ignored the national interest, the CM regretted.