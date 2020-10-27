Unanimous resolution passed: KP PA condemns blasphemous caricatures’ display in France

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly passed a unanimous resolution on Monday condemning the display of blasphemous caricatures in France under the French government’s patronage.

The resolution moved by Sumera Shams of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and signed by members from both the treasury and the opposition asked the federal government to raise the issue at the United Nations, asking the world body to enact laws banning blasphemous contents.

The resolution condemned French president’s statements encouraging such acts, saying the caricatures had hurt the feelings of millions of Muslims. It said a European court in its verdict had ruled that publishing of blasphemous cartoons was not freedom of expression as it hurt the feelings of followers of religion so this should be banned.

The resolution suggested to the federal government to launch a campaign worldwide against such acts to press the UN for enacting laws against blasphemous contents and raise voice for banning blasphemous contents on social media like holocaust as more than a billion Muslims cannot tolerate such acts.

The House passed a unanimous resolution demanding the passing of Journalists Protection Bill by the National Assembly and early implementation of the legislation so that newspersons could be provided protection.

Moved by Nighat Orakzai of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and signed by members from the treasury and opposition, it said journalism was an independent and sacred profession and people affiliated to it needed a safe and secure environment so that they could independently continue their work.

The resolution said a few days back the reporter of Geo News Ali Imran was kidnapped and later released after protests were staged by the media and civil society. It said such happenings should be stopped and journalists provided protection through effective legislation.