President Arif Alvi advises students to acquire skills to contribute to countryâ€™s uplift

SUKKUR: President Dr Arif Alvi visited the IBA and interacted with students here on Monday. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mir Muhammad Shah, along with the senior management, received the president.

The VC Sukkur IBA expressed gratitude to President Dr Arif Alvi and Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail for visiting the Sukkur IBA and appreciated the efforts of the government for promoting the quality education in the country.

President Alvi, during his interaction with the students, advised them to acquire skills which are required by the market and contribute to the development of the country. Dr Alvi praised the Sukkur IBA and the progress it has made in the field of emerging technologies like block chain, artificial intelligence and robotics.

The Sukkur IBA truly has become an icon for quality education and community services, he added. Paying tribute to the late Prof Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, Dr Alvi said that he was truly amazed, how one man can bring a positive change in the society. During the visit, a brief presentation about the recent initiatives of the university was given to the guests.

Meanwhile, talking to different delegations of PTI at the Circuit House, Sukkur, President Alvi said Prime Minister Imran Khan was utilising all his energies to take the country out of the present crisis. He said the prime minister has directed all institutions, including NAB, to make all-out efforts to make the country corruption free.

He said the country's 14.9 million people have received Rs 12,000 each under the Ehsaas Programme. The president also hailed the measures taken by the PM to curb Covid-19, adding the whole world is recognising the PM's measures to control Covid-19. He said the prime ministers of Japan and the Philippines have also appreciated the steps taken by PM Imran Khan to control Covid-19. The president also lauded the service of doctors, paramedic and other staff in this regard. He said the federal government is providing relief to growers to promote the agriculture sector. President Alvi asked the governor Sindh to address the grievances of the PTI workers, besides resolving their problems.

Later, President Alvi, along with First Lady Samina Alvi, the governor Sindh and other PTI leaders, arrived in Jacobabad to condole with Muhammed Mian Soomro on the demise of his mother Begum Saeeda Ahmed Mian Soomro.