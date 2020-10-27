World Day for Audiovisual Heritage to be marked today

Islamabad: Like other parts of the globe, World Day for Audiovisual Heritage will be marked today (October 27) across the globe including Pakistan to build global awareness of issues on preserving audiovisual material, such as sound recordings and moving images.

The World Day for Audiovisual Heritage explores issues such as ways to preserve audiovisual material and documents. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) works with organisations, governments and communities promote the World Day for Audiovisual Heritage on October 27 each year.

Activities and events include: competitions, such as a logo contest, to promote the World Day for Audiovisual Heritage. Local programs organised as a joint effort between national film archives, audiovisual societies, television or radio stations, and governments.

Panel discussions, conferences, and public talks on the importance of preserving important audiovisual documents. Special film screenings. Countries previously involved in observing the day included (but were not exclusive to) Canada, Denmark, Thailand, and the United States. Many sound recordings, moving images and other audiovisual material are lost because of neglect, natural decay and technological obsolescence.

Organizations such as UNESCO felt that more audiovisual documents would be lost if stronger and concerted international action was not taken.