Peace ultimate solution to strengthen country: President Arif Alvi

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that peace is the ultimate solution to strengthen the country.

According to a handout, President Dr Arif Alvi had a meeting with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governorâ€™s House. Both the leaders discussed various issues related to the countryâ€™s political situation and the matter pertaining to universities.

The governor briefed the president about the initiatives to start scholarships for students from Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and ex- FATA, transfer of universities to solar and other educational initiatives.

Dr Arif Alvi arrived in the City on Monday on a two-day visit and was received warmly by the governor. President Dr Arif Alvi and Governor Ch Sarwar will inaugurate Corona Heroes Wall to pay tribute to COVID-19 Heroes. They will also inaugurate Quran Garden at Governorâ€™s House today (Tuesday).

On the occasion, Dr Arif Alvi said that the development and stability of the country was the governmentâ€™s first priority for which all the institutions were working together and the elements trying to destabilise Pakistan would not be allowed to fulfill their evil designs. Peace is the ultimate solution to strengthen the country.

The president said that despite all the challenges in the economic field, Pakistan was moving forward successfully and international organisations were also acknowledging the economic development of Pakistan. The governor said that Corona Heroes Wall and Quran Garden had been constructed to pay tribute to the devotees who performed well during COVID-19.