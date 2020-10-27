Church of Pakistan condemns French blasphemy

LAHORE: The Church of Pakistan and leadership of different religious schools of thought while denouncing profane sketches of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in France, said that actions of French President Emmanuel Macron had sabotaged endeavours regarding interfaith harmony and interreligious dialogue.

Addressing a joint press conference here on Monday, religious leaders, along with Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, demanded the UNO come forward to ensure legislation for honour and sanctity of all the heavenly scriptures. Speaking on this occasion, Tahir Ashrafi said interfaith harmony councils were being constituted all over the country. He announced that Friday sermons would be held on Seerat-e-Mustafa (PBUH) all over the country.

Noted religious scholars, Mashaikh and custodians of different shrines in the country expressed confidence in the efforts of JI for creating a lasting unity of Ummah and national solidarity.

Speaking at a Milad-e-Mustafa Conference at Mansoora late Sunday night, hundreds of Ulema and Mashaikh from all over the country condemned the French presidentâ€™s deliberate blasphemy of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

Presiding over the conference, Senator Sirajul Haq said that French presidentâ€™s insulting comments against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and ordering of displaying blasphemous cartoons exposed the weakness and helplessness of the Muslim rulers. He, however, paid great respect to Turkish president for challenging Emmanuel Macron and taking firm stand in defence of the Muslim world. Divan Maood Masood was the chief guest of the conference.