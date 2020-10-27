Vehicle registered for Rs4.523m

LAHORE:Punjab Excise and Taxation Department on Monday registered the highest ever expensive car worth over Rs115 million and collected Rs4.523 million registration fee.

According to the Excise and Taxation department official, an owner approached the department for the registration of his Italian brand Lamborghini car. However, due to the system limitation the department was unable to register the vehicle at that time and gave him the appointment for Monday.

Meantime, the department upgraded the system by increasing the upper limit for the vehicle registration. Earlier, the E&T Punjab Department registration system had limit of registering a vehicle with the value of maximum Rs100 million. Recently, the department had registered a vehicle of a famous businessman worth of Rs98 million and collected almost Rs3.8 million registration fee. Now on Monday, the E&T Department fetched Rs4.523 million the highest ever registration fee against the luxury car which is almost 0.7 million higher than the previous the highest registration fee, the official added.