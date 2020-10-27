Remand extended in liquor licence case

LAHORE:An accountability court on Monday extended judicial remand of former director general (DG) Excise & Taxation Akram Ashraf Gondal by November 9, an accused in the liquor licence case.

The jail authorities informed the court that the accused could not be produced before the court as he is admitted to Punjab Institute of Cardiology due to his health condition. The court after hearing the jail officials extended judicial remand of the accused and adjourned the hearing. The NAB Lahore had arrested former Director General (DG) Excise & Taxation Akram Ashraf Gondal, claiming that the accused technically maneuvered the process to grant a liquor licence to a hotel. In its official statement, NAB Lahore said: “It has been disclosed during the inquiry proceedings that the accused (Akram Gondal) technically maneuvered the whole process to grant L-2 category liquor licence to said hotel without its eligibility.” NAB is conducting an inquiry against Akram Gondal, Raheel Siddiqui, former principal secretary to Punjab chief minister, chief minister himself and others for allegedly awarding an illegal liquor licence.