CM Usman Buzdar seeks world help to stop Indian aggression in IOK

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Modi regime has violated all moral, political and diplomatic laws by revoking the special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In his message, the chief minister regretted that India had made millions of Kashmiris a hostage of curfew-like restrictions and made it clear that India cannot suppress the freedom passion of Kashmiris through bullets. The policy of state-sponsored torture and barbarity has failed in Occupied Kashmir, he added. It is a clear-cut violation of human rights that Kashmiris are deprived of their right of self-determination through unjust Indian occupation and the international community should pressurise India to stop this play of blood and fire in Occupied Kashmir, he added. “I salute the Kashmiris for their brave struggle and the hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris beat in unison,” he said. This day reminds the Kashmiris that they are not alone and the Pakistani nation is firmly standing with them, concluded the CM.