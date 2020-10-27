CM Usman Buzdar condemns profane sketches encouragement in France

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned encouragement of blasphemous caricatures in France.

In a statement issued here Monday, the chief minister termed it the most abhorrent and profane move to hurt the sentiments of the Muslims adding that there was no room for such a disgusting act in any civilised society. No one can even think of mocking the Prophets and any act of disrespecting the Holy Prophet (PBUH), in the garb of freedom of expression, is totally beyond the pale, the CM announced.

Usman Buzdar re-emphasised that utmost reverence and respect of the last Prophet (PBUH) is the part and parcel of the faith of all the Muslims around the world. How can the freedom of expression be ensured by hurting the religious sentiments of the crores of Muslims, he inquired. This move has strongly disturbed the Muslims and no one should be allowed to play with the religious sentiments of others in the guise of freedom of expression, concluded the chief minister.