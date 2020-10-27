Rescuers retirement age raised from 45 to 50 years: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a Punjab Emergency Council meeting here Monday and approved different steps, including enhancing the retirement age from 45 to 50 years to improve Rescue 1122 service.

The meeting approved pay and other fringe benefits for rescuers during training as well as regularisation of 3,235 employees. It also approved a six month's extension for Dr Rizwan Naseer for the post of DG Rescue 1122. The CM directed that appointment of a new incumbent should be ensured within this period. He was told that more than six lakh persons had benefited from motorbike ambulance service. Addressing the meeting, the CM directed that availability of emergency exits in high-rise buildings and commercial plazas should be ensured and ordered that availability of hydrants should be ensured so that fire-brigade vehicles may not have to go far away for fetching water. The installation of fire safety equipment should also be ensured, he said and announced expanding the scope of motorbike ambulance service to the district level. Every district will be given 50 bikes for ambulance service, he stated. He affirmed that 250 new ambulances were procured as Rescue 1122 would be run in a non-traditional manner. He directed to early solve promotion matters of Rescue 1122 staff as enough delay had already occurred and there was no room for further delay. The CM directed to constitute a committee under law minister to solve service rule matters. The Rescue 1122 will be made a state-of-the-art institution, he added and proposed to early solve matters through mutual coordination.

Opp following enemy’s agenda: Usman Buzdar has stated that the manufactured association of the opposition parties is bent upon obstructing the national development adding that PDM is following the enemy’s agenda.

In a statement, the chief minister emphasised that the state institutions were respectable for all because strengthening of the institutions was, in fact, strengthening of the country. The elements trying to weaken the institutions are, in fact, conspiring against the country, he added. The chief minister asserted that those having wicked designs against the institutions would face defeat and the nation would not forgive those who levelled baseless allegations against the institutions. He made it clear that every attempt of making the institutions controversial would be foiled. He condemned the speeches of opposition leaders in the Quetta meeting. The opposition parties have totally ignored the national interest, the CM regretted.