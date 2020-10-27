JI to announce plan of action today, says Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Monday reiterated the party’s demands to have an autonomous city government, a fair population census in the city and a fresh demarcation of the local body boundaries for holding transparent the local body elections.

Addressing the participants of a consultation convention, he said if the Sindh government did not take measures to address these issues forthwith, it would mean the rulers were biased and not serious to solving the city’s problems.

He said the quota system on government jobs should be abolished and jobs be given on an open merit basis. He said the JI would make all possible efforts to convince the government to start the construction of the Johar Chowrangi-Pahalwan Goth nullah.

He said citizens had overwhelmingly supported the JI Karachi’s referendum and 99 per cent of them favoured the JI’s 14-point agenda for the rights of Karachi. “It is ample proof that people are with JI.”

Moreover, he said the JI would announce its future line of action on October 27. Later, the meeting adopted a resolution, demanding of the government to develop projects, including a government-run hospital, a free-of-charge dispensary, and potable water supply and drainage systems.