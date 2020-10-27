Azam wins Jinnah Golf Tour title

LAHORE: M Azam of Quetta won the 3rd Jinnah Golf Tour at the PAF Skyview Golf Course in Lahore, which fetched him a cash prize of Rs150,000.

Azam scored gross 67, 75 and 68 and an overall aggregate of 210, six under par. Salman Akhter of Lahore Gymkhana, his nearest rival, ended the combat at the same score of 210 and as per rules they went into a sudden death play off.

Azam emerged as the title winner after achieving a birdie on the first play off hole whereas Salman had a par. Other illustrious ones who won cash prizes were Kashif Masih (Garrison Club) who ended third with an aggregate score of 212, four under par; Latif Rafiq (Gymkhana) 213, three under par; M Akhter (Islamabad) 215, one under par; and Zahir Shah (Peshawar) 215, one under par.