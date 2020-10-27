close
Tue Oct 27, 2020
AFP
October 27, 2020

Egypt’s parliament poll wraps up

World

CAIRO: Polls closed in Egypt on Sunday after the first phase of parliamentary elections in which candidates loyal to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi are expected to sweep to victory. Some 63 million voters out of Egypt’s more than 100 million people are eligible to elect 568 of the 596 lawmakers in the lower house, widely seen as a rubber-stamp body for executive policies.

