Tue Oct 27, 2020
AFP
October 27, 2020

China to sanction US firms

World

AFP
October 27, 2020

BEIJING: China on Monday said it will impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin, a Boeing division and other US firms involved in arm sales to Taiwan, the self-governed island that Beijing views as its territory.

The two US giants were involved in a recent sale of $1 billion worth of missiles to Taiwan, alongside Raytheon. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged the US "to stop arms sales" to the island.

