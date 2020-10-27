Gold prices fall Rs100/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market declined Rs100/tola to Rs115,250/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Monday.
Similarly, 10 grams gold price lowered Rs86 to Rs98,808. In the international market, bullion rates rose $2 to $1,904/ounce. Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates also dropped Rs10 to Rs1,230/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also decreased Rs8.58 to Rs1,054.52.