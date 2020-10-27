Damon Hill hails Hamilton’s ‘supreme talent’

LONDON: Damon Hill has hailed Lewis Hamilton’s “supreme talent” and predicted that future drivers will be racing into their fifties to try and break the Briton’s record of Formula One Grand Prix wins.

Hamilton went past Michael Schumacher’s mark to move on to 92 wins with victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday.“It’s amazing as for a long time we all thought Michael was unassailable,” Hill, the 1996 world champion, told BBC Breakfast.

“But he’s chipped away and it’s unbelievable. Just doing 92 Grand Prix is hard enough, let alone winning them.“His talent is supreme. There’s not a single racing driver who has not looked enviously at Lewis Hamilton’s abilities and thought ‘what must it be like to be that brilliant’?

“Max Verstappen who is still in his early 20s must breathe a deep sigh. He’s realising he might have to go on until he’s 40, because if Lewis does the records will be so far out of reach that everyone will be racing in their fifties to try and break it.”Victory at Portimao moved him 77 points clear in the standings with just 131 remaining.“It’s like Alexander the Great, no worlds left to conquer,” said Hill.