It’s time to adventure Over The Moon

Netflix’s latest animated offering Over The Moon has film fans talking for all the right reasons. Up until now, the representation of Chinese culture in Western cinema has been limited at best, however, the platform’s latest out-of-this-world adventure aims to change all that.

Directed by Walt Disney Studios animation star Glen Keane, whose credits include The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and Tangled to name but a few, Over The Moon is a musical adventure that’s set to capture the imaginations of children (and adults) alike.

Written by The Hate U Give screenwriter Audrey Wells, who lost her battle with cancer aged 58 shortly before the film saw completion, the script tells the tale of Fei Fei, a young science-loving girl who sets out to prove the existence of a legendary moon goddess.

“When people put their heart and soul into what they are creating, it shines through,” explains Keane, 66. “You know when somebody is writing with every ounce of passion they have — and Audrey knew that she would not live to see this movie, but it was really a message to her daughter about how you deal with loss — how do you move forward?

“I was taught by my mentors, ‘Glen, don’t animate what the character’s doing, animate what the character’s thinking and feeling’ and with Fei Fei, I realised this was the ultimate challenge; for an animator to really animate the thought, ‘What’s going on behind those eyes?’ It was a real joy.”

Following Fei Fei on her mission to build a rocket ship and travel to the moon, the film sees her discover all manner of dreamlike creatures as part of her adventure. It’s a journey that celebrates the unexpected, embraces the power of imagination and highlights the need for humans to progress and move forward.

“It’s in every character that she wrote about and reading the script, I connect so much with the main character,” Keane continues. “For me, in my career, it’s always been about the main character; do I believe them? And Fei Fei was just the most wonderful combination of her mother and father — her father’s science. And her mother — her faith, heart, imagination.”

From intrinsic characters like Fei Fei to the Jade Rabbit that accompanies her on her mission, Over The Moon combines the tradition and magic of a Disney animation with an altogether different edge. “For me, you still have to animate from the heart and the soul and there’s principles of Disney animation that will travel on for as long as animation goes,” says Keane, “it’s all in the word sincerity.

“There was something in [the drawings] that I felt needed to be fresher and our designer said, ‘It just feels so Disney’, because that’s in my DNA. “I was looking online and there was this illustration of Ariel from Part Of Your World — but I didn’t do it. At first I thought I did but then I thought, ‘No, it looks better!’ There was something different about it.”

After lengthy research, Keane tracked down the artwork’s creator, illustrator Brittany Myers. He was instantly given the go-ahead to bring Myers onboard the project, adding a fresh, new dynamic to the team.

“I just loved her way, it was the proportion and design, and I thought this was really cool… I have to tell you, what I really enjoyed on this film, just as an artist, is something I call reverse mentorship. “I surrounded myself with younger people who I could learn from — and I would share my experience too — but working with Brittany was one of those brilliant reverse mentorship moments.”

Produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou and featuring a cast list that includes Killing Eve star Sandra Oh as the voice of Mrs Zhong, Cathy Ang as Fei Fei, and Hamilton star Phillipa Soo as goddess Chang’e, it’s easy to see why this project was always destined for greatness.

“Honestly, the most magnetic thing was Audrey,” remarks Oh, 49. “I have a longstanding relationship with her and to just be a part of her legacy was very, very important to me. She’s a great artist and so that was really the heart of it. And of course, there’s the setting and the storytelling and also the reach of an animated film and who might be watching it — particularly young people.”

Featuring an all-Asian cast, Over The Moon is one of only a small handful of titles to place Chinese culture and casting at the fore in recent years. Standing alongside movies including 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians and recent Netflix rom-com Always Be My Maybe, the momentum behind the calls for diversity is building, however, it’s important not to become complacent, notes Oh.

“Our producers are women of colour and with someone like Glen that has so much experience, it’s about sharing experience and giving opportunity. “It’s a grind. Let me tell you, it’s a grind,” she continues of the industry’s lack of representation, “because it’s not one thing or another, it’s in all — and you don’t win, you don’t win half the time. So, I hope that for every single project, people are not only more aware but are just more open to it.”

It’s a view seconded by fellow actors Ang and Soo, who note the script’s subject matter, traditional storytelling and strong cultural representation were obvious draws. “Being able to share parts of my culture through her, that is incredibly meaningful to me,” says Ang.

“I feel because I’ve never actually really got to portray a Chinese character, it’s a huge honour to be able to share some of my family’s traditions through this movie, through art.”

“I just loved that this very traditional Chinese myth that I had been familiar with growing up was being told through the eyes of a modern Chinese girl and the story of the moon lady,” continues Soo, 30. “It was the most amazing thing ever to be part of a story that’s not just Chinese and through the eyes of a modern Chinese girl but also that the entire cast is Asian — and I just had to celebrate.

“I have to throw a party every time I think about it. It’s so exciting for me, it’s never happened for me before and it makes me realise it has to happen more.” Over The Moon is released in cinemas and on Netflix now.