‘Rwandan genocide financier’ in UN custody

THE HAGUE: Felicien Kabuga, suspected of financing the 1994 Rwandan genocide, has been moved from France to The Hague ahead of his trial, a UN tribunal said Monday.Once one of Rwanda’s richest men, Kabuga is accused of having helped create the Interahamwe Hutu militia group and the Radio-Television Libre des Mille Collines, whose broadcasts incited people to murder, and of helping to buy machetes in 1993 that were distributed to genocidal groups. More than two decades after he was first indicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) in November 1997, Kabuga was arrested near Paris on May 16. His lawyers argued that Kabuga, who says he is aged 87 but according to the arrest warrant is 84, should face trial in France.