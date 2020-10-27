Chinese biotech firm donates 100,000 test kits to Pakistan

BEIJING: Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin-ul-Haque held a meeting with President of Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech, Zhao Yaping, on Monday and thanked him on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan for donating 100,000 (PCR) Covid-19 testing kits

Ambassador Haque also lauded the solidarity and cooperation between Pakistan and China during the pandemic, saying President Arif Alvi paid a solidarity visit to China during the peak of crises.

He mentioned the Chinese government, enterprises, pharmaceutical companies and people came to help Pakistan during the outbreak by sending more than 60 flights carrying relief goods.

Ambassador Haque appreciated the interest shown by Wondfo Biotech to explore opportunities for manufacturing in Pakistan and assured him of the embassy’s full support for its future projects and initiatives in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 328,602 as 707 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Three coronavirus patients — who were under treatment in hospitals — died in the 24 hours leading to Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No Covid-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 90 out of 1,884 ventilators allocated for Covid-19 patients were occupied.

Some 26,492 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday — 9,019 in Sindh; 8,584 in Punjab; 4,560 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP); 2,990 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 501 in Balochistan; 241 in GB; and 597 in AJK.

Around 311,075 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 per cent recovery ratio of the affected patients.A total of 328,602 cases have been detected since the pandemic outbreak — Sindh, 143,836; Punjab, 102,875; KP, 39,043; ICT, 19,012; Balochistan, 15,810; AJK, 3,846; and GB 4,180.

About 6,739 deaths have been recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion — Sindh, 2,598; Punjab, 2,335; KP, 1,269; ICT, 212; Balochistan, 148; GB, 90; and AJK, 87.A total of 4,290,545 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities. Some 813 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.