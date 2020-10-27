Pakistan summons French envoy over ‘Islamophobic campaign’

ISLAMABAD: The ambassador of France was summoned here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday to convey Pakistan’s deep concern over the recent Islamophobic campaign.

The envoy was called in over “systematic resurgence” of blasphemous acts of republication of caricatures of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and desecration of Holy Quran by certain irresponsible elements.

The envoy was told that such “illegal and Islamophobic acts hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world, including those in Pakistan”. Furthermore, such actions could not be justified in the name of freedom of expression, a Foreign Office statement said issued here.

It was conveyed that Pakistan strongly condemned equating Islam with terrorism, for narrow electoral and political gains. “Such provocative statements and actions were fanning inter-religious hatred, hostility and confrontation thereby imperilling efforts of peace and harmony among various segments of society,” the statement mentioned.

It was reiterated that freedom of expression should not be misused as a means to attack or hurt public sentiment or religious beliefs and fan inter-religious hatred, hostility and confrontation. It was emphasised that such actions and statements would further divide peoples and civilisations and undermine the global aspirations for peaceful co-existence as well as social and inter-faith harmony.

“At a time of rising racism, intolerance and populism, there is a need to promote harmony among peoples and communities instead of reinforcing stereotypes and making people alienated,” the Foreign Office statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will propose March 15 to be declared as an International Day against Islamophobia during the upcoming meeting of foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said.

The Foreign Minister said on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he would submit a comprehensive resolution before the OIC meeting in view of the rising trend of Islamophobia all over the world.

Qureshi, talking to a private television channel, urged upon the United Nations to take urgent and solid steps to counter hate speech against Muslims. He warned that the “seeds of hate, being sown today” would give rise to an unending violence in the societies, already divided on the basis of religion and race.

He mentioned Prime Minister Khan’s letter addressed to CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg a day earlier, asking him to place a similar ban on Islamophobia and hate against Islam that had been put in place for the Holocaust.

The Prime Minister drew Zuckerberg’s attention to the growing Islamophobia that was encouraging hate, extremism and violence across the world and especially through the use of social media platforms including Facebook.—APP/News Desk