Seven held after UK special forces storm oil tanker

SOUTHAMPTON: Seven Nigerian stowaways have been detained after British special services stormed an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight following a suspected hijacking.

The raid was carried out by around 16 members of the Special Boat Service (SBS), backed by airborne snipers, who secured the vessel in around nine minutes. The operation was authorised by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel on Sunday night after a tense 10-hour stand-off.

According to maritime tracking websites, the ship reached port in Southampton early on Monday morning. Hampshire Police said the force was alerted to concerns over the welfare of the crew of the 228-metre long Nave Andromeda soon after 10am on Sunday as the ship headed towards Southampton, having set sail from Lagos in Nigeria.

The Ministry of Defence said: “In response to a police request, the Defence Secretary and Home Secretary authorised Armed Forces personnel to board a ship in the English Channel to safeguard life and secure a ship that was subject to suspected hijacking.

“Armed forces have gained control of the ship and seven individuals have been detained. Police investigations will now continue. Initial reports confirm the crew are safe and well.”Hampshire police later said all 22 crew members of the tanker were safe. The seven stowaways detained are understood to be Nigerian nationals who have been handed over to the force. The ship’s operator, Navios Tanker Management, said the stowaways “illegally boarded” the Liberian-flagged tanker in Lagos.

“The UK authorities had been advised by the master that stowaways had been found on board and that he was concerned for the safety of the crew due to the increasingly hostile behaviour of the stowaways,” a statement said.

“Happily no crew members were injured and all are safe and well. Navios Tanker Management wish to thank all the UK authorities involved in this operation for their timely and professional response. Navios would also like to pay tribute to the master of the Nave Andromeda for his exemplary response and calmness and to all the crew for their fortitude in a difficult situation.” Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of the UK Chamber of Shipping, said: “I think this has got all the hallmarks of a situation where a number of stowaways are seeking political asylum, presumably in the UK.

“At some stage they got aggressive. Clearly no one knew at the time how aggressive they were, whether they were armed or not, what their motives were, because there will have been confusion at that stage.

“In the discussions taking place between the ship’s captain and the authorities in the UK — both police and the military — they will have decided at some stage the least risky option was to board the vessel using the special forces as it turned out in the end.”

The SBS is the elite maritime counter-terrorism unit of the Royal Navy, with most of its personnel Royal Marine Commandos, whose operations are highly classified and not officially confirmed.