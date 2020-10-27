Gang busted

PESHAWAR: Police have busted a car lifters gang and arrested its four members, an official said on Monday. The Superintendent of Police, Cantt, Hassan Jehangir, told reporters that police and anti-car lifting cell busted the gang and arrested its members Naushad, Abdullah, Ishaq and Bashir. The official said the cops also recovered eight stolen vehicles which would be handed over to owners. The SP said the members of the gang used to tamper with the engine and chassis numbers and were in contact with officials of Excise and other departments. He said the gang would sell the stolen cars to other people through fake documents.