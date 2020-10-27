CS welcomes improvement in actions on complaints

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz has welcomed the significant improvement in the performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Pakistan Citizen’s Portal in resolving public grievances in the month of October.

He directed the administrative secretaries to expedite the process of resolving public grievances. The performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in regard to redressal of complaints on Citizen’s Portal has increased from 48 per cent to 57 per cent as compared to September, says an official statement. Presiding over the meeting of the administrative secretaries, the chief secretary urged them to ensure redressal of grievances lodged on the Citizen Portal so as to improve the performance.

The meeting reviewed the performance of various departments. The chief secretary also expressed satisfaction over the Task Management System and file tracking system and directed officials to further improve the performance. He also constituted a committee for urban plantation, which will prepare and present its plan within 10 days.