Mon Oct 26, 2020
Mehtab Haider
October 26, 2020

FBR holds tax awareness campaign: Aim of drive is to tell masses about significance of tax payment

ISLAMABAD: Facilitation and Taxpayers Education Wing of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) held a day long tax awareness campaign in the Centaurus Shopping Mall, Islamabad.

The campaign aimed to inform and educate the taxpayers and general public about launching TaxAsaan App, complaints redressal mechanism through Helpline and Integrity and Performance Management Unit, introduction of point of sales system and certain other facilitative initiatives taken by FBR. A large gathering of people participated in the campaign activities and appreciated this effort of FBR. Member FATE Bakhtiar Muhammad, Chief FATE Aisha Farooq, commissioner RTO Islamabad and other officers of FATE Wing were present on the occasion. While talking to the media, member FATE said that the purpose of this campaign was to tell the people about the significance of tax payment. He said that such awareness campaigns would be held in all major cities of the country.

He informed that FBR had launched TaxAsaan App for the taxpayers to file their income tax returns with ease. He reiterated the resolve that FBR would take all possible steps to facilitate the taxpayers. People acknowledged the efforts of FBR regarding tax collection and restricting tax evasion throughout the country. Different activities had been devised in the tax awareness campaign to keep the interests of the people intact. Children took part in painting competition. Giveaways were distributed to the people. RTO Islamabad officials also guided the taxpayers’ on filing income tax returns.

