Govt striving to raise living standard of people: minister

SARGODHA: Punjab Minister for Labour and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan said Sunday the government was striving to raise the living standard of masses by providing basic amenities of life to them. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of development projects and Price Control Committee along with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh here at DC Office.

He said that officials of all the departments concerned should perform their duties diligently and take steps to ensure timely completion of ongoing development projects in the district.

He said the completion of a few projects was essential for the development and improvement of Sargodha, including construction of Silanwali Road at a cost of Rs 997 million, water supply scheme of Rs 132 million, public park, extension of emergency service with Rs 650 million, Noori Gate at a cost of Rs 750 million, overhead construction 47 pull at a cost of Rs 530 million and establishment of Girls Degree College.

The minister said the government had set up Sahulat bazaars across the province in order to provide necessary commodities to the people at subsidised rates. He directed that food items prices be remained stable and strict legal action be taken against the profiteers.

Briefing on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said the district administration was carrying out operations on a daily basis against those who were hoarding and overcharging while in this regard, fines of about Rs 2.4 million and 54 FIRs had been registered since September 1 and out of 1,297 complaints received on Price App regarding prices, 1,296 complaints had also been resolved. MPAs Muneeb Sultan Cheema, Chaudhry Iftikhar Hussain Gondal, Ghulam Ali Asghar Lahri, officers of Education Department, buildings and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.

4 power pilferers booked: The Fesco task force claimed on Sunday to have caught four power pilferers from various localities of the district.

The Fesco task force teams conducted raids at different areas of Sargodha district, including Silanwali, Chak 116/NB, Chak 136-NB and caught red-handed four people involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines. The accused were Gulshan Khan, Muhammad Shahbaz, Muhammad Iqbal and Abid Hussain. On the report of the Fesco authorities, police registered cases against the power thieves.