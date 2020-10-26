‘Steps being taken to improve performance of govt depts’

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Ishrat Ali has said that comprehensive measures are being taken to improve the performance government departments.

He said this while giving briefing to the members of the Parliament about the progress of development schemes related to various departments at the committee room of his office on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, FDA DG Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, Additional Deputy Commissioners Fazal Rabi Cheema, Afifa Shajia, Development Director Mehr Ramzan, Development Deputy Director Rana Tahir Mahmood, Metropolitan Corporation Chief Corporation Officer Naeemullah Warraich, Fesco, Sui gas and Public Health Engineering officers were also present.

Parliamentarians, including Raja Riaz Ahmed, Faizullah Kamoka, Sheikh Khurram Shahzad, Chaudhry Asim Nazir, Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid, Mian Waris Aziz, Mian Khayal Kastro and Firdous Rai, were also present. The commissioner said that an effective strategy was being adopted to expedite the individual and collective problems of the citizens related to public service institutions. He asked the officials of Fesco, Sui Gas and Metropolitan Corporation to further strengthen the liaison with the Parliamentarians and complete their development schemes in various sectors without any delay so that the citizens could benefit from these schemes. He asked the Parliamentarians to continue their support in proposing projects for regional development and solving the problems of the people so that the mission of urban development and public welfare could be carried forward together. During the meeting, Metropolitan Corporation, Fesco and Sui gas officers briefed on the overall performance, public welfare measures and some of the issues faced.

The DC gave details of Sahulat Bazaars and said that 24 bazaars had been established in the district to provide flour, sugar, meat, vegetables, fruits, pulses and other items to the buyers at cheap rate. He said that 47 closed water filtration plants had been reopened with the help of Sailani Welfare Trust. He also apprised of other public welfare measures. The Parliamentarians said that steps should be taken for the supply of electricity to the people and the available funds should be utilised expeditiously and transparently. They said that comprehensive work should be done before next summer so that no residential area would be deprived of electricity and planning should be formulated for speedy repair of existing repairable transformers.

FRUIT, VEGETABLE MARKET VISITED: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and CPO Sohail Ch visited the Fruit And Vegetable Market Ghulam Muhammadabad and reviewed the process of auction for different vegetables and fruits.

The DC and the CPO went to different sheds and stalls and checked the availability of vegetables and fruits. They directed the market committee staff for regular monitoring of the auctions to discourage the unfair increase of prices of wholesale. They also inquired about the terms and conditions of the auctions and said that unjustified price hike could not be tolerated. The DC interacted with the commission agents and shopkeepers and said that the district administration was very serious to control the prices of the essential items.

He directed the staff of Market Committee for issuance of price lists immediately after auctions. He asked the ACs to inspect the cold storage and godowns for assessing the availability of the different items and said that special measures be taken for the supply in case of shortage any item. The CPO checked the security arrangements at Vegetable Market and directed the concerned police officers to do their duty vigilantly.