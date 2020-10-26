close
Mon Oct 26, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2020

Two women abducted

National

KASUR: : Two women were abducted in separate incidents. Yasmeen Bibi, wife of Yasin, was abducted near Bhedian Kalan, a village near Ganda Singh. Two accused abducted a 16-year-old girl near Mastuwal village near Chunian. Police have registered separate cases. Meanwhile, Sadar police booked Amir for making a false call of robbery.

