Two women abducted

KASUR: : Two women were abducted in separate incidents. Yasmeen Bibi, wife of Yasin, was abducted near Bhedian Kalan, a village near Ganda Singh. Two accused abducted a 16-year-old girl near Mastuwal village near Chunian. Police have registered separate cases. Meanwhile, Sadar police booked Amir for making a false call of robbery.