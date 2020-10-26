Woman, son killed as house roof collapses

TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman and her son were killed when the roof of their house collapsed at Gojra on Sunday.

Reportedly, the house of Furqan Ali was in dilapidated condition. On the day of the incident, Furqan’s wife Maryam Bibi, son Saqlain, 8, and daughter Bisma, 10, were asleep when suddenly roof of the room caved in. As a result, Maryam Bibi and her son Saqlain Ali died on the spot while Bisma sustained serious injuries.

ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE: An old man died in an accident near Layton on Sunday.

Muhammad Bakhsh of Charh Mohallah, Kamalia, was crossing a road when a speeding vehicle crushed him to death.

Meanwhile, a driver and his helper were injured seriously when a pick-up loaded with chickens overturned near Chak 277/JB on Gojra-Faisalabad Road. Wounded driver Muhammad Ali and his helper Adnan were admitted to THQ Hospital Gojra.

TRUCK GUTTED: A truck loaded with cotton phutti was gutted near Kamalia on Sunday. Reportedly, the truck caught fire when it touched high intensity electric wires passing over the Kamalia-Chichawatni Road. After hectic efforts, the fire was controlled but loaded cotton phutti and the truck’s wooden body reduced to ashes.