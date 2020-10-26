Seminar on Pak-Afghan trade forum today

ISLAMABAD: Realising the significance of bilateral trade and economic linkages, regional growth and development, National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar has taken a bold initiative to host two-day seminar on ‘Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Forum 2020,’ which is commencing here from today (Monday).

The parliamentarians, trade communities of the two sides, government functionaries and line ministries will discuss and deliberate on ways and means to open up new vistas of cooperation and boosting bilateral trade between Islamabad and Kabul during the seminar. Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the opening ceremony of the conference today as a chief guest. NA Speaker Asad Qaisar, Adviser for Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi will also address the gathering, besides addresses of Speaker Afghan Wolesi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehmani and Commerce Minister of Afghanistan Nisar Ghoriyani. USAID, Pakistan has also extended support to National Assembly Secretariat in organising seminar under its regional connectivity and integration initiative. Inter-Parliamentary parleys, during the seminar, will explore the possibilities of regional connectivity and to provide for mechanisms to enhance bilateral trade and strategies to resolve all outstanding issues to create a win-win situation.

Thematic sessions of the seminar will focus on reducing cost of Pakistan-Afghanistan transit trade, trade and investment opportunities in manufacturing sector, trade and investment opportunities in agriculture, food, livestock and minerals and trade and investment opportunities in services. The seminar is unique and historic, keeping in view the government’s vibrant policies, aimed at promoting regional connectivity and creating an environment of shared development and prosperity.

Owing to the huge significance, the seminar has attracted huge interest from representatives from Afghanistan trade and investment community, intelligentsia, academia, investors and traders and other people from different walks of live to participate. The trade and investment moot is the culmination of activities of Executive Committee of Pakistan Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship. The executive committee in its endeavours, under the leadership of NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, achieved milestones in the form of eradicating tariff and non-tariff issues, especially lubricating the transit trade between both countries, officially made it possible to get formal approval of Afghanistan visa liberalisation visa policy from the Cabinet, facilitated traders on both sides of the borders and it brought two brotherly nations closer.