Mon Oct 26, 2020
DG ISPR pays tribute to martyred soldier

October 26, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Gallantry of Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed, NH, will forever remind us of our commitment to Kashmir, says Director General Inter-Services Public Relation (DG ISPR) tweet on Sunday. His immortal action is glowing precedent for those struggling to restore the sanctity of land that he laid his life for. Nation venerates his sacrifice.

