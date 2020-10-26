close
Mon Oct 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2020

Polio awareness walk in UC-6 SITE

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2020

KARACHI: Over 100 workers of polio programme and supporters from across the union council (UC-6) of Frontier Colony, Site Town, participated in a polio walk to create awareness among the local residents.

The walk was aimed at raising awareness about the crippling disease. The event was attended by PS-120 MPA Dr Saeed Afridi, local influentials Syed Kamal Shah, Bacha Shah, Muhammad Saeed, Dr Saleem, Zahid Swati, Muhammad Faiz, THO Dr Lajpat, DCO Roohul Amin, TDOSO Rabiya, UCMO Dr Zulfiqar, UCOO Shaheen Hashim, UCOO Yousuf, UCOO Jamal, UCPO Manzoor Ali and Umer Hayat along with the people from all walks of life, including students and members of the civil society. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with awareness slogans and messages to eradicate polio from the country.

Latest News

More From Pakistan