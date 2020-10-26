Polio awareness walk in UC-6 SITE

KARACHI: Over 100 workers of polio programme and supporters from across the union council (UC-6) of Frontier Colony, Site Town, participated in a polio walk to create awareness among the local residents.

The walk was aimed at raising awareness about the crippling disease. The event was attended by PS-120 MPA Dr Saeed Afridi, local influentials Syed Kamal Shah, Bacha Shah, Muhammad Saeed, Dr Saleem, Zahid Swati, Muhammad Faiz, THO Dr Lajpat, DCO Roohul Amin, TDOSO Rabiya, UCMO Dr Zulfiqar, UCOO Shaheen Hashim, UCOO Yousuf, UCOO Jamal, UCPO Manzoor Ali and Umer Hayat along with the people from all walks of life, including students and members of the civil society. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with awareness slogans and messages to eradicate polio from the country.