JSQM holds demo against PIDA Ordinance

SUKKUR: The Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz on Sunday staged a demonstration against the PIDA Ordinance on the National Highway, Khairpur, causing five hours suspension of traffic. Reports said hundreds of JSQM activists were led by its Chairman Sanan Qureshi and General Secretary Amjad Mahaiser. Addressing the rally, Chairman Sanan Qureshi said there is zero tolerance over the PIDA Ordinance because the islands of Karachi are assets of people of Sindh.