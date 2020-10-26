‘Mill managers to pay payments to growers within three days’

JHANG: DPO Sarfraz Khan Virk Sunday held a meeting with growers and local sugar mills management and finalised transport routes and other arrangements to avoid traffic disturbance on highways and city roads. Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that the millers were bound to purchase sugarcane crop cultivated in the jurisdiction of their mills according to the SOPs approved by the government. He asked the mills managers that as per government decision that they would pay the payments to the growers within three days of the purchase of crops, they would also hold responsible for traffic jam and accidents. The DPO said that the DTO and local transport officials would ensure display of safety indicators on the backsides of trucks and trolleys loaded with sugarcane crop.