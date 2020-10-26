Turkish company resolves to provide cost-effective solutions to PN

KARACHI: Esad Akgün, CEO ASFAT – Trukish Military Factory and Shipyard Management -- has stated that projects with Pakistan Navy (PN) demonstrate his company’s resolve to provide cost-effective solutions in shortest timeframe to PN with the same commitment with which they deliver projects for Turkish defense forces.

On the occasion of the keel-laying ceremony for 3rd ship of Pakistan Navy MILGEM Project on Sunday, Akgün stated that ASFAT is a part of Ministry of National Defense of Republic of Turkey. He added that ASFAT Pakistan has been established to integrate the defense capabilities of both the brotherly nations. He added, “We will be there at the disposal of Pakistan Armed Forces to facilitate every aspect of defense cooperation of our nations,” adding that ASFAT mission is to take advantage of mutual capabilities and to give strength to each other which will increase our capabilities.

Akgün stated about the keel laying ceremony, “ The block we saw at the slipway is not just a pile of steel, it’s the great step of giant collaboration between the two brotherly country, through ASFAT and Pakistan Navy.” He added that in the project, all important milestone are successfully accomplished on time even in these hard days of coronavirus.

Akgün added that teams from Pakistan and Turkish Navy are working with spirit of One team. He also thanked the Ministers of Defense from both countries for their support to achieve our goals. He added, “Landing in Karachi from Turkey after five hours flight feels like a domestic flight due to the hospitality they receive in Pakistan. And it’s a pleasure to carry out the project thousands of miles away in another home.”