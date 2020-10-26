Three die in Mansehra accident

MANSEHRA: Three persons, including a man and his wife, were killed and three persons injured in a road mishap here on Sunday. The car, carrying a family, was on its way to Baffa area of Mansehra from Peshawar when it rammed into the boundary wall on motorway interchange at Pano Dehrai. The officials of the Rescue 1122 rushed on the scene and shifted the injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced Zakir Hussain and his wife Ajaib Sultana dead. The three other injured were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad. “The family was on the way back after attending a wedding ceremony and unfortunately met the tragic accident,” Amir Khadam, a spokesman for Rescue 1122, said.