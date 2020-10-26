Steps to preserve beauty of Kaghan Valley hailed

MANSEHRA: The people of Kaghan have welcomed the steps taken by the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) to preserve the natural beauty and environment of the valley.

“We welcome the halting of the abrupt constructions and ban on fishing and such other steps being taken by the KDA to preserve the natural essence of the Kaghan valley,” Naveed Khalil, a local, told reporters after a meeting with KDA officials in Naran on Sunday. A group of people mostly youngsters led by Khalil met with the official of KDA and assured them of their support in preserving the beauty of the valley.

He said that because of the abrupt and unapproved constructions of the commercial buildings alongside the Kunhar River and Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road, the valley was adversely affected by the pollution and its natural beauty was being destroyed.

“The KDA should provide alternative employment opportunities to those affected by the ban on the fishing of trout in Kunhar River and local lakes,” said Mr Khalil. “The KDA should remove constructions along with Lake Saiful Muluk and end the dumping ground near Naran in order to preserve the essence of the valley,” said another local, Rustam Mir. The officials of the KDA assured the locals that they would raise their demands with the high-ups in the larger public interest.