NAB concerned at KP ACE’s performance

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has expressed its concern over the delay in investigation of 293 cases sent to the KP's Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) during 2019-20.The NAB sources confirmed that ACE officials were called last week. The NAB conveyed to them its displeasure over their poor performance as they had not shown any any tangible progress despite passage of several months.

The 293 cases included Police Polio case, construction of high security zones in various prisons, misappropriation of forest royalty, illegal appointments to the TB control program of the health department, illegal transfer of 22 Kanal government land to private person by officials of revenue department in Charsadda and TMA Kohat case. No progress has taken place, the NAB sources lamented.

ACE Director Usman Zaman told this correspondent his department officials had a routine coordination meeting with the NAB, and no particular case in question. It was to focus on pending cases, complaints and crosschecking our mutual pending cases, he added, but refused to share any progress on NAB cases, saying it would be shared with the NAB alone.

According to data available with this correspondent, out of the 293 complaints, the ACE converted 46 complaints into open inquiries, and processed 247 as complaints. It filed ACE 128 complaints and three open inquiries, and referred 38 complaints and three inquiries for departmental proceedings.

Eighty-one complaints have been pending for records and statements, 24 open inquiries for audit inspection while 16 open inquiries for technical inspections.