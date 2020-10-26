close
Mon Oct 26, 2020
Babusar Top closed for traffic after first snowfall

ABBOTTABD: District administration Mansehra Sunday urged commuters of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to use Karakoram Highway (KKH) as Babusar Top and Lolosar Lake received the first spell of snowfall during the winter season and closed for all sorts of vehicular traffic.

District administration also directed the concerned to only allow tourists to use Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad (MNJ) road and divert the GB traffic to KKH.

According to the details, Babusar Top received more than six inches and Lolosar two inches snow, while on the hills four inches of snowfall was recorded last night.

Temperatures in the Kaghan and Naran valley dropped to zero and it is expected that after more snowfall during the current week as forecasted by the metrological department temperatures would more be decreased.

KP government is trying to promote winter tourism and this year most of the hotels of Naran, Kaghan, and Shogran are still open for tourists despite temperatures dropped to zero.

