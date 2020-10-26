JSQM holds demo against PIDA ordinance

SUKKUR: The Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz on Sunday staged a demonstration against the PIDA Ordinance on the National Highway, Khairpur, causing five hours suspension of traffic.

Reports said hundreds of JSQM activists were led by its Chairman Sanan Qureshi and General Secretary Amjad Mahaiser. Addressing the rally, Chairman Sanan Qureshi said there is zero tolerance over the PIDA Ordinance because the islands of Karachi are assets of people of Sindh.

He said the federal government wanted to make Sindh its colony, adding they will not accept this. He claimed that the Centre has already usurped the rights of the provinces.

He expressed concern over the development of the islands disregarding environmental laws and regulations, adding this will harm the marine life that would damage mangroves in Sindh. He said any harm to the marine life and mangroves would damage the livelihood prospects of hundreds of thousands of fishermen in Sindh. He said the federal government had no authority to launch any development project in the coastal areas as it was the domain of the provincial government.