60,000 missing wheat bags of worth Rs250m recovered

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur had recovered 60,000 missing wheat bags of worth Rs250 million during the raids on the godowns of Kashmore and Kandhkot.

Reports said the NAB Sukkur along with respective civil/ judicial magistrates had conducted raids on the food godowns of Kashmore and Kandhkot and recovered 60,000 missing wheat bags of worth Rs250 million. The NAB team later in the presence of the respective civil/ judicial magistrates had sealed the godowns. The Bureau has also started investigation against the concerned officials allegedly involved in the scam.