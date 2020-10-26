Dancer raped by cop, IGP takes notice

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A dancer has allegedly been raped by a policeman in Garden Town area.
The victim, identified as Mehvish, told the police that the accused cop Kabir, who had hired her for a dance function, took her to a local hotel in Garden Town area and raped her.
The IGP Punjab has taken notice of the incident and directed the CCPO Lahore to submit a report in this regard. He ordered for taking departmental and legal action against the accused cop, if he is found guilty.