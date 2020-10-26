PTI, PML-N workers confront each other in London again

LONDON: Workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) confronted each other outside Hasan Nawaz’s office on Sunday after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif made a speech to Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) rally in Quetta.

Around 20 workers of PTI assembled outside Copthorne House from where Nawaz Sharif made his speech to the Quetta rally of the PDM.

Speaking to The News, Zakir Said Sahil, who is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s focal person in the UK and PTI UK’s additional secretary till recently, said he had organised the protest against the former premier and his political activities from London.

Around 15 PML-N workers also gathered immediately afterwards and started raising slogans against Prime Minister Imran Khan in response. The PTI workers raised slogans against Nasir Butt who was amongst the supporters of Nawaz Sharif who assembled opposite the PTI protestors.